Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $29.77 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,024,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,772,000. Green Plains comprises 1.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,322,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after purchasing an additional 986,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 458,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James E. Stark purchased 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

