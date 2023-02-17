Rubric Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,123 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.88% of EverQuote worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVER. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 264.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 348,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 299,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 290,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $2,538,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 47,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,377. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,891 shares of company stock worth $1,181,165 in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

