Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 75,000 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $53,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 103.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 110,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 64.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 128,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,687. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,204 shares of company stock worth $5,222,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.