Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 511,299 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,488,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511,299 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe makes up 2.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 5.60% of Ferroglobe worth $55,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 78.2% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,797,000 after buying an additional 317,275 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,308,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

