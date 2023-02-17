Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.43.

TSE RUS opened at C$36.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.87. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$23.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

