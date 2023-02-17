Ryder Capital Limited (RYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th.
In other Ryder Capital news, insider David Bottomley sold 75,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81), for a total value of A$87,450.00 ($60,729.17).
