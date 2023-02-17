Ryder Capital Limited (RYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYDGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th.

Ryder Capital Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder Capital news, insider David Bottomley sold 75,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81), for a total value of A$87,450.00 ($60,729.17).

About Ryder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Ryder Capital (ASX:RYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.