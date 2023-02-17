Ryder System (NYSE:R) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Price Performance

R traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 370,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Stories

