Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.87 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.75.
Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance
Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$958.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.67.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
