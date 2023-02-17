Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a tender rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.87 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.75.

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$958.04 million and a PE ratio of 28.67.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

