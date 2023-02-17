SafeMoon Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $63.78 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,992,357,156,325 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

