Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.31.
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
