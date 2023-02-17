Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Issue $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

About Safety Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.