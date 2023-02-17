Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.