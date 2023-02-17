Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer William Wignall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,546,709.60.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

