Sanofi Plans Annual Dividend of $1.38 (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.377 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Sanofi has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

