Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) Stock Price Up 33.9%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) rose 33.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) by 438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,523 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company's stock.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

