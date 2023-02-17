Scotiabank Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAPIF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Up 0.1 %

Saputo stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

