SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.96) to GBX 900 ($10.92) in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.29) to GBX 1,040 ($12.62) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,035.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.