Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.2 %

SCI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $87,387,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

