Shafique Virani Sells 7,486 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) insider Shafique Virani sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $62,358.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,417.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $88,500.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 886,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

