Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 385,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,326,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

SHCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharecare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

