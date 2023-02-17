Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,854,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRV opened at $183.99 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.