Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $854,574.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,609.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,691. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

