Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,797 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 344,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 449.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 303,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 568.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 48.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 843,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 274,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

