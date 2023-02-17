Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 59,900 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

