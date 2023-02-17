Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 1.4% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Shell by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 668,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 508,257 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 30.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 805,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 190,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,776. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

