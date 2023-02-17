Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.