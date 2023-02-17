Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.08.

NYSE SHOP opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

