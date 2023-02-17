Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.08.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Shopify by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

