Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.08.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.