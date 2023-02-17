Short Interest in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Drops By 9.5%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 194,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

