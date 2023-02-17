Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Drops By 13.1%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 18,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.
A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
