Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Decreases By 12.3%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $146.49. 853,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,246. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,538 shares of company stock worth $3,074,168. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

