Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Decreases By 15.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,292,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,711,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,042.0 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BAMXF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $106.00. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

