Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Decreases By 15.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,292,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,711,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,042.0 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BAMXF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $106.00. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.