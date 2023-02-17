Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rises By 10.3%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

See Also

