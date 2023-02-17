Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Rises By 10.3%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
