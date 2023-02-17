Short Interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expands By 8.3%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,156. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.86. As a group, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.