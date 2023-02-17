Short Interest in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Expands By 11.1%

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. ACG Wealth grew its position in Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of CIZN opened at $15.93 on Friday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.
Citizens Announces Dividend
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIZN)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.