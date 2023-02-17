Short Interest in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Expands By 11.1%

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. ACG Wealth grew its position in Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of CIZN opened at $15.93 on Friday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Citizens Announces Dividend

About Citizens

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.