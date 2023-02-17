Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Decreases By 12.0%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comera Life Sciences

In other Comera Life Sciences news, major shareholder David Soane acquired 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,336,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,971.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

NASDAQ:CMRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 58,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,453. Comera Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.