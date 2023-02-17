Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Drops By 7.1%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of CompX International worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Stock Up 3.5 %

CompX International stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

