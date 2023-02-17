Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Decreases By 12.8%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.0 %

About CoStar Group

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $77.42. 742,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,481. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

