Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Declines By 9.5%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Daseke
Daseke Price Performance
Shares of DSKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 294,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,821. The company has a market cap of $530.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daseke (DSKE)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.