Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Declines By 9.5%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

Daseke Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 682,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 433,813 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,268,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 294,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,821. The company has a market cap of $530.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

