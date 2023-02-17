Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increases By 8.1%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 15,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,324. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

