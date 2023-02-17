Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Increases By 6.1%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

NYSE DEA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.83. 730,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

