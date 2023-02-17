Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Declines By 12.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 660,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

DAVA traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

