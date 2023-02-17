Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Decreases By 7.3%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,400 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 895,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 1.7 %

EPAC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

