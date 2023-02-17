Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Decreases By 15.2%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 83,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of ESCA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 553,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

