Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Decreases By 11.0%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of EVAX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,246. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

