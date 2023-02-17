Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rises By 8.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $761.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,090. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $773.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

