Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Drops By 8.7%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,150.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Shares of FIVE traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.47. 681,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

