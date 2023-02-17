Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Increases By 8.5%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Freedom Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FACT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 292,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,141. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.