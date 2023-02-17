Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Increases By 8.7%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 120,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

