Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Expands By 7.4%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 54,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $368.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.21. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 57,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $890,918.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,130,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,277,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 57,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $890,918.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,130,976 shares in the company, valued at $64,277,986.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 61,334 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $485,765.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,428,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,154,147.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 563,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,557. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in GoHealth by 42.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 457,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.