Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Expands By 7.4%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
GoHealth Price Performance
Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 54,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $368.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.21. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in GoHealth by 42.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 457,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoHealth (GOCO)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.