Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Decreases By 10.4%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. 94,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

