Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Decreases By 9.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 892,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,506. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. HUYA has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after acquiring an additional 418,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HUYA by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

